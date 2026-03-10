



There is an old expression that seems particularly apt for Orihuela Costa today:

“We are the victims of our own success.”

Over the past two days two community posts on the Unidos Mejoramos page have sparked a wide discussion among residents about the challenges facing the coast.

Together the posts generated over 120 comments, more than 125 reactions and over 85 shares, highlighting the level of concern among residents and the growing interest in discussing the future of the Costa.

Residents from areas including Villamartín, Playa Flamenca, Campoamor, Cabo Roig, Torrezenia, Los Altos, La Florida, Las Ramblas and Punta Prima shared their experiences and concerns, demonstrating that the issues raised are not isolated to a single neighbourhood but are being felt across the Costa.

While the individual comments varied, several clear patterns emerged repeatedly throughout the discussion.

Residents most frequently highlighted concerns about:

• Infrastructure and road maintenance, including worn road markings, damaged pavements and poorly maintained streets.

• Security and police presence, with some residents expressing concern about burglaries and the need for additional policing resources.

• Waste collection and street cleanliness, including the size and availability of rubbish containers and the general upkeep of public areas.

• Environmental concerns, particularly relating to coastal conditions and the maintenance of drainage channels and ramblas.

• Pressure on services caused by continued development, with residents questioning whether infrastructure is keeping pace with new construction.

• Investment priorities, with many comments questioning whether the taxes generated on the coast are being sufficiently reinvested in local infrastructure and services.

For many residents, the discussion reflected a broader perception that the rapid growth and economic success of Orihuela Costa has not always been matched by the necessary investment in infrastructure, services and maintenance.

Community Associations Also Raise Concerns

The discussion also attracted contributions from local community organisations.

Jesús, President of the Campoamor Residents’ Association, highlighted long-standing concerns affecting the area, including the maintenance of ramblas and green areas, damaged pavements that force pedestrians onto the road, road repairs, street and beach cleaning, waste collection and the need for greater police presence.

He also pointed to the comparison often made by residents with nearby municipalities such as Pilar de la Horadada, noting that decades ago it faced similar challenges but today demonstrates what can be achieved through consistent investment and infrastructure planning.

A Community Conversation

The strong response to the posts suggests that many residents care deeply about the future of their community and want to see continued improvement in the services and infrastructure that support life on the Costa.

The discussion continues, with residents encouraged to share their experiences and ideas about how Orihuela Costa can continue to develop in a way that supports both its population and its role as one of the most important coastal areas in the municipality.

