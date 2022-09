Hondón Valley Branch of the Royal British Legion opened a Book of Condolence for those locals to sign in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in collaboration with the Ayuntamiento of Hondón de los Frailes who have generously allowed an area in the village square for those of all nationalities wishing to leave flowers.

Photo: Chairman of the Branch, Joe Logan signs the Book of Condolence with others, including Victor Ramirez Segura, Councillor for European Residents, looking on.