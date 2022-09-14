



DAVID Pritty, whose career began as a Boy Solider in 1955 and became a Sgt Major, talks to Andrew Atkinson in an Exclusive interview about HM The Queen following her passing on September 8, aged 96.

“It was an Honour to serve her Majesty for 24 years, having guarded all her Royal Residences and six Trooping of The Colour,” said David, 84, who resides in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire.

Granted a Scholarship at Kings College in Cambridge, due to his singing talents in the School Choir, he joined the Grenadier Guards in 1955, aged 16: “The journey from Boy Soldier to Top Soldier was fantastic,” said David.

David, who has a property with wife Doris in La Zenia, said: “It was always difficult to balance Active Service with Ceremonial Duties.”

David travelled throughout Europe on active duty, with postings, including serving in Northern Ireland at the height of the IRA Troubles.

Having been presented his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by Major General Bowes Lyon, David retired on May 24, 1978, after 24 years service.

Upon becoming a Sgt Major, David was presented to HM The Queen at a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 1968.

Reflecting on the special occasion, David said: “It was a great honour to speak to her Majesty the Queen. I recall she said the words – that I will never forget: ‘It must be difficult to March on Grass’ “.

Caption: Sgt Major Pritty: Presented to HM The Queen at Buckingham Palace.