



On 9 and 10 September, Parque Antonio Soria in Torrevieja will play host to the fifth edition of Rock Against Cancer, which returns after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., and going on until to 2:00 a.m., there will be performances from a variety of tribute acts, such as ALMOST AC/DC, Bryan Adams Tribute, Creedence Clearwater Repeated and Volbeatz, as well as national groups such as The Hellhates (Murcia), U2 Band (Murcia), Mötorhits (Barcelona), Attitude for Destruction (Barcelona) and the stoner rock of Ricky Diamond (Torrevieja), and others, and the music will be accompanied by 25 craft stalls and 6 food trucks.

The benefits from the concert will go to AFECÁNCER and Alicante para la Lucha Contra el Cáncer.

Tickets are on sale at different physical points and online at https://entradium.com/events/rock-against-cancer-2022