



From 2024, you will be able to charge all your ‘gadgets’ with a USB-C type cable

Starting in the Autumn of 2024, USB-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cameras and a long list of electronic products on the European market, according to an agreement reached in the EU Parliament.

Under the new regulation, European consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable each time they buy a new piece of equipment, but will be able to use a single charger for all their small and medium-sized devices. The list includes fifty devices and includes mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, headphones, digital cameras, headphones and earphones, portable game consoles and speakers.

Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements, although in their case a longer adaptation period has been agreed.

The manufacturers of these devices are also required to standardise fast charging systems so that users can charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

The decision has been made without taking into account the pressure from some manufacturers such as Apple who insist on maintaining their own connection standard, alleging that mandatory uniformity constrains the development of new technologies.