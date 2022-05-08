



Cadiz 3 Elche CF 0

Three defensive errors, two by keeper Egdar Badia, cost Elche a point against relegation threatened Cadiz at el Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

With the game seemingly heading for a goalless draw two unlikely mistakes from Badia, so often Elche’s hero this season, handed victory and three much needed points to the hosts, which could finally prove to be their salvation.

As Badia seemed to have Negrado’s 80th header under control the keeper lost his footing, slipping away from the ball, and with it handed Cadiz their opening goal. If that weren’t bad enough, just three minutes later Badia failed to clear a harmless punt upfield allowing Sobrino to nudge the ball over his flaying arms and into the back of the net. All Elche’s good defensive work had been outdone.

The third goal came from a Pedro Bigas mistake in the dying seconds of the game when he let Choco Lozano slip a ball through his legs, but at that stage the damage had been done with Elche resigned to leaving in defeat.

This win could prove even more important to Cadiz’ salvation following Mallorca’s hammering by Granada as it takes Spain’s westernmost La Liga Club two points clear of the drop zone with just 3 matches remaining. And while Elche are still not mathematically safe, with a 7 point gap that they have over the bottom three it will need a most unlikely run of results to stop them playing in La Liga next season.