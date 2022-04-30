



The Royal British Legion Concert Band Spain together with Stevie Spit (unfortunately, because of illness, Lucinda O’Connell was unable to take part) performed a spectacular charity show last Friday evening 29th.April to a full house at the Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio.

Jack Kemp, RBL Spain District North Chairman, welcomed everyone to this charity event and spoke of the dreadful events unfolding in Ukraine. This was followed by a minutes silence, reflecting on the families that have fled their beloved homeland and have left family members behind to defend what their country.

He went on to say that the money from the event would be divided between the Ukraine Appeal, Mensshed and the RBL.

The mayor of San Fulgencio, who was in attendance, was thanked for providing the theatre for the evenings performance. “After two years of covid restrictions it was really good to be playing once again in a theatre to a live audience,” said Graham Robinson.

There was a very varied selection of music from the band including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, The Greatest Showman, Jersey Boys sung by Stevie, who gave a wonderful rendition of The Prayer and the audience enthusiastically joined in with such favourites as the Vera Lynn songs from World War Two, Pomp and Circumstance, Rule Britannia and Jupiter.

Eileen Gleave, aka Nanny McPhee, raised over 500 euro on the raffle, which will be added to the 2000 euro taken in tickets sales, making it a thoroughly worthwhile evening for the performers and the charities involved.

The evening was ably compered once again by Keith Nicol and concluded with the Spanish and United Kingdom National Anthems and of course the Royal British Legion March’.

Next up for the RBL Concert band will be a performance this coming Saturday 7 May at the Salt Church in Los Montesinos starting at 6 pm, where they will perform with Crescendo International and the Chivenor Military Ladies Choir.

Before the concert at 5 pm, the Royal British Legion, led by David Last, will perform on the terrace outside Salt Church. Come early and enjoy this bonus concert.

Tickets are 10 euros. They can be purchased in advance from Mags by calling 688-707-050. All monies raised from ticket sales will go to support several registered charities.