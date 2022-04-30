



Thursday 21st April provided one of the best days of weather that had been experienced for quite some time and proved to be the ideal day for a Flower Festival. Sunny, warm and rainfree!!

A number of the Torrevieja U3A members took advantage of the sunshine and travelled, mainly by Eurotours coaches, to spend a pleasant day in Murcia that allowed everyone time for a bit of sightseeing, which was then followed by most of the members meeting up in a traditional Murcian restaurant where they were treated to a typical, Murcian Menu del Dia that was served up for our enjoyment.

After the meal, a bit more time was spent on sightseeing or just enjoying a leisurely drink in some of the many bars along the route, until it was time for everybody to assemble along the course to enjoy the amazing spectacle of the ensuing Flower parade.