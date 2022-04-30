



Crescendo International choir’s next performance will be at Salt Church in Los Montesinos this Saturday May 7 at 6 pm. The choir will give a concert with Chivenor Military Ladies Choir. Each choir will perform their own music and then the two choirs will join together to sing two pieces of music: I Can Only Imagine and You Raise Me Up.

Before the concert at 5 pm, the Royal British Legion, led by David Last, will perform on the terrace outside Salt Church. Come early and enjoy this bonus concert.

Tickets are 10 euros. They can be purchased in advance from Mags by calling 688-707-050. All monies raised from ticket sales will go to support several registered charities.

If interested in joining Crescendo or attending the May concert, please see the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html. The choir is especially seeking men to join. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English, Spanish, Dutch, and Latin.

Crescendo lives up to its name of International because it has many nationalities among its members, including English, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and American. It has a Spanish Musical Director, Irene Oliva, and a Spanish pianist, Cristian Martinez. Allthough we are many nationalities, English is the main language spoken.

Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos Monday nights between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!