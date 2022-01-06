



Carp-R-Us returned after the Christmas break to fish the stretch of water known as Nancys. Even though we arrived just as it was getting light most of the popular pegs had already been taken by pleasure anglers enjoying a Kings Day fish. It was also the coldest day for some time although the lack of wind and bright sunshine made for pleasant conditions.

The match was won by Willy Moons using his usual method feeder and corn to take 5.35kg and just pip Terry Screen who had 5.24kg using pole and punched bread. Third, fishing his first match with the club, was Nick Bastock with a single carp of 1.68kg caught using method feeder and pellets, and fourth was Steve Fell with 0.66kg of small mullet caught on pole and punched bread.

The club sadly lost one of its longest serving members this week, Ann Fowles. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.

