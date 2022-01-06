



Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus has coped well with whatever this pandemic has thrown at them.

“The past two years have been unprecedented but we’re a very supportive team that’s great at facing challenges and coming out on top” said Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines. “2021 was no exception!”

In 2020 the Chorus turned a negative into a positive by recruiting “virtual” members who, together with existing members, were coached individually by Musical Director, Valerie Lynch. Once restrictions were lifted, and following strict safety guidelines, the chorus were able to meet again to practice in person, adapting to each new regulation as it came along.

The Christmas season is always busy for the chorus, and they were disappointed to miss out on so much in 2020, in 2021 it was exciting to dust off the Christmas music and prepare in earnest. It proved to be one of the busiest seasons so far, singing at new venues in Los Alcázares, Los Urrutias, Cabo Roig, San Javier, Balsicas and Playa Flamenca.

“Our feet didn’t touch the ground during December and we loved every minute of it” Valerie remarked.

In 2021 the chorus ran two retreats, one in June and one in September, with new and existing members receiving vocal coaching, heavily mixed with a lot of fun. November saw them enjoy their first Thanksgiving Dinner (postponed from 2020), thanks to their American MD, Valerie. Their second Burns Night, planned for 22 January, is a total sell-out.

Other events are planned during 2022 and the chorus is optimistic these will go ahead.

“We have had to adapt to an ever-changing scenario in this pandemic and we have learned to take one day at a time, but it’s good to make plans for the future so we keep moving forward” said Valerie.

Since its inception in December 2004, Spangles has always supported local charities and 2021/2022 sees this tradition continuing, singing for MABS at Christmas and planned fund-raising events for Cruz Azul Murcia on 9 February and for Barrington on 17 February.

“Barrington has been a great supporter of Spangles and local charities for many years, so we are extremely happy to be able to pay it back now that he and his family need it” said Lyn Baines.

Their excellent fundraising team is also continuously working hard to support the chorus in its 2022 plans.

During 2021, Spangles welcomed 10 new members, boosting their membership to 33, with a new recruitment campaign in action now for January 2022. To find out more, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpanglesChorus/

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com

Image: Spangles singing at Peaky Blinders in Los Urrutias

Photographer: Gary Beaudin