



More than 1,500 students expected as schools, universities, training providers and emergency services showcase academic and career options

Article:

The third Education Guidance Fair opened this morning, Tuesday 24 March, at Torrevieja International Auditorium, bringing together schools, universities, training organisations and emergency services in a major event aimed at helping students make informed decisions about their future.

Organised by the Department of Education at Torrevieja Town Hall, the three-day fair, running from 24 to 26 March, is designed to give students a broad, practical and accessible overview of the academic, vocational and professional opportunities available to them.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Education Councillor Ricardo Recuero attended the opening day of the event, which has once again become a key meeting point for students, education providers, universities, careers and employability organisations, as well as police and emergency services.

More than 1,500 students are expected to attend over the course of the fair.

This year’s edition includes students from several schools in Torrevieja: IES Libertas, IES Las Lagunas, IES Mare Nostrum, IES Mediterráneo, IES Torrevigía, IES Eras de la Sal (Torrevigía section) and La Purísima semi-private school. Students from neighbouring municipalities are also taking part, including IES Los Alcores in San Miguel de Salinas and IES Les Dunes in Guardamar, underlining the fair’s growing role across the wider district.

The event features a strong line-up of education stands, including those from IES Libertas, IES Las Lagunas, IES Mare Nostrum, IES Playa Flamenca, IES Los Alcores, IES Los Montesinos and IES Paco Ruiz in Bigastro.

Universities represented at the fair include Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH), the University of Alicante, UNED Torrevieja, UCAM and the University of Murcia.

Also attending are a range of organisations linked to careers advice, training and employability, including Torrevieja Youth Information Centre (CIAJ), Alicante Chamber of Commerce, INSERTA Fundación ONCE, Torrevieja Official Language School, Torrevieja Adult Education School, LABORA, IMEP, ESATUR Formación, Davante Elche, De Aquí Para Fuera and AIRCO Aeronautical Studies Centre.

The programme is rounded out by the presence of the National Police, Torrevieja Local Police, Provincial Fire Service and the Guardia Civil, giving students an insight into career paths linked to public service, safety and community support.

In addition to visiting the stands, students will be able to attend the fair’s official presentation, take part in educational guidance talks and watch demonstrations by the emergency and security services in the outdoor area of the venue.

Torrevieja Town Hall said the initiative reflects its commitment to education and to supporting students at a key stage in their personal, academic and professional development, consolidating the fair as a practical tool to help young people look to the future with greater confidence, better information and more opportunities.

Education Councillor Ricardo Recuero said the fair offers “an excellent opportunity for our young people to discover directly, and in one place, the wide range of educational, training and professional opportunities available to them”.

He added: “At the Town Hall we remain committed to initiatives that guide, support and help students make important decisions about their future.”