Voting Crisis on the Coast as Unidos por la Costa Issues Urgent Warning





Orihuela Costa – In response to a recent article published by the Orihuela Costa Independence Party (PIOC) in The Leader on September 18, local civic association Unidos por la Costa has released detailed information regarding the upcoming municipal elections, scheduled for May 30, 2027.

The association shared its findings and recommendations on its official Facebook page, aiming to provide residents with a clearer picture of electoral participation and representation.

Reviewing the 2023 Election Results

Unidos por la Costa highlighted that in the May 2023 municipal elections, Orihuela Costa had a registered population of 27,929. Of these, only 7,069 residents (25 percent) were included on the electoral roll and thus eligible to vote.

Voter turnout was low: just 3,464 residents cast ballots, resulting in an abstention rate of 51 percent. Among those who voted, 1,336 residents supported the PIOC, representing 38 percent of votes cast locally.

These figures contrast sharply with voting activity in the rest of the municipality, including Orihuela town center and surrounding districts, where 27,172 citizens participated. Consequently, the electoral influence of Orihuela Costa amounted to just 11 percent of the municipality’s total, compared to 89 percent for the town center and inland areas.

Key Observations

Registered Population vs. Actual Residents

According to Unidos por la Costa, Orihuela Costa’s actual population, particularly in peak tourist season, is estimated to be more than three times higher than the official registered population. Many of these residents—mainly foreign nationals—are not formally registered in the municipal census, partly due to limited access to registration services. Low Voter Eligibility Among Residents

Only one in four registered residents was eligible to vote. Many foreign residents either opted not to vote in Spain or did not submit the required “Declaration of Intent to Vote” to be added to the electoral roll. High Abstention Rates

The association emphasized that abstention among eligible voters reached 51 percent, reflecting both foreign residents and Spanish citizens who did not participate.

Recommendations for the 2027 Elections

Unidos por la Costa outlined measures to ensure that the May 2027 elections better reflect the true population and electoral weight of Orihuela Costa:

Increase Municipal Registration

Residents living in Orihuela Costa for more than 183 days a year are legally required to register locally. Registration is a prerequisite for voting, and guidance is available through the Orihuela City Council website. Ensure Inclusion on the Electoral Roll Spanish citizens : automatically included; verification recommended.

: automatically included; verification recommended. EU citizens : submit a declaration the first time they vote; subsequent elections require only verification.

: submit a declaration the first time they vote; subsequent elections require only verification. UK citizens : must submit for each election and be registered for at least three years.

: must submit for each election and be registered for at least three years. Citizens of other countries with reciprocity agreements: must submit declarations for each electoral process within the deadlines set by bilateral agreements. Encourage Voter Turnout

Voting on Sunday, May 30, 2027, is essential to ensure that coastal residents’ interests are represented in the municipal government.

Call to Action

Unidos por la Costa urges residents whose primary home is in Orihuela Costa to register on the municipal census promptly if not already registered. Foreign residents are reminded to complete the “Declaration of Intent to Vote” between December 2026 and January 2027 to secure inclusion on the electoral roll.

By increasing registration and turnout, the association hopes to align election results with the real demographic and political influence of Orihuela Costa within the municipality.

With thanks to Unidos por la Costa