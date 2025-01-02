



Orihuela Costa is poised to welcome a state-of-the-art private hospital in Lomas de Cabo Roig, a move that, on Thursday, was officially confirmed by Mayor Pepe Vegara. This announcement comes over a year after reports surfaced about Ribera Salud’s interest in establishing a major healthcare facility in the region.

Discussions between the company and the Orihuela City Council have culminated in plans to tender a public concession, with the hospital being built by the company offering the most advantageous financial terms.

STRATEGIC LOCATION

The designated site, known as the EQ-1 plot, spans approximately 33,000 square metres. It is situated in Lomas de Cabo Roig, bordered by Calle Cabo Turiñán to the west and the AP-7 highway to the east. According to Councillor for Urban Planning Matías Ruiz, the site’s urban classification is already compatible with healthcare use, ensuring a smoother transition toward construction. The large area allows for ample parking and additional facilities, making it an ideal location for the project.

SHIFTING PRIORITIES FOR THE EQ-1 PLOT

The EQ-1 plot has been the subject of multiple proposals in the past. In October 2022, the City Council announced plans to establish an ecopark on the site. However, this decision faced significant pushback from local residents due to its proximity to residential areas. The Council ultimately abandoned the ecopark project, opting instead to repurpose the land for more expansive public facilities. While initial discussions never mentioned a hospital, the pivot to healthcare infrastructure has been positively received by the administration.

PROJECT DETAILS YET TO BE DISCLOSED

Key specifics about the project remain under wraps. Mayor Vegara and Councillor Ruiz have not disclosed the concession period, the minimum fee the selected company must pay, or the specific facilities the hospital will include. These details are expected to be outlined in the tender documentation when published on the official contracting platform.

Despite the lack of publicised information, Mayor Vegara confirmed that the proposed hospital would require an investment exceeding €10 million. Ribera Salud’s proposal is reportedly thorough and competitive, with the company cautious about revealing information that could impact its position during the bidding process.

ECONOMIC AND EMPLOYMENT IMPACT

The hospital project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Orihuela Costa. According to municipal officials, the new facility will create approximately 300 direct jobs and more than 1,000 indirect jobs. This aligns with Ribera Salud’s broader expansion strategy, which includes managing four hospitals and 40 clinics across Alicante and Murcia, including one in Vega Baja’s Ciudad Quesada.

ADDRESSING PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGES

Orihuela Costa has long relied on public health services, with the Torrevieja Hospital serving as the main reference point. However, the region’s growing population, which swells during the summer and includes a rising number of permanent residents—many of them foreign retirees—has placed increasing strain on existing healthcare resources. The private hospital aims to relieve this pressure by providing additional healthcare options for residents and visitors.

EXPANSION AND PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES

The announcement of the private hospital does not overshadow ongoing efforts to establish a second public health centre in Orihuela Costa. Mayor Vegara is actively lobbying the Generalitat to approve a public health facility on municipal land in La Ciñuelica.

While the regional government has yet to agree, the City Council is considering financing the project independently. Meanwhile, plans to expand the Aguamarina health centre remain uncertain, as the suitability of the proposed municipal land is now under review.

A STEP TOWARD HEALTHCARE EVOLUTION

The decision to build a private hospital in Lomas de Cabo Roig reflects Orihuela Costa’s commitment to evolving healthcare infrastructure in response to its demographic growth. As the Ribera Salud project progresses, the community eagerly awaits further details, confident that this initiative will enhance both the region’s healthcare capabilities and its economic vitality.