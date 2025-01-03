New Show already in casting for Studio32





Studio32 has an important date in the calendar, the 9th January. Following on from the presentations of the most recent donations to six different charities which brought the total donated in 2024 to 4,500 euros, they are now already preparing for their spring 2025 season.

On the 9th, there will be an open meeting whereby the current team reform and also look forward to meeting new members. The next musical show will be Sister Act and at the open evening, Studio32 encourage new enthusiastic people to be a part of this exciting group.

The prime reason for this evening is to discover and encourage any new technical or backstage crew alongside any budding thespians to tread the boards. Director Mark Feakins will be outlining the new musical and setting the dates for audition workshops and rehearsals.

If you or your friends are interested in becoming a member, you are cordially invited to the open evening at The Lakeview Bar at Calle Toledo, 16, 03170, Quesada on Thursday 9th January at 7.30.

Everyone at Studio32 looks forward to meeting you and sharing what they do with you.