Investigation Reopened into Six-Year-Old Disappearance of Henry in Orihuela Costa

Six years after the disappearance of 23-year-old Henry Alejandro Jiménez on New Year’s Eve 2019, hope has been rekindled for his family and friends. T

On 1 January, as they gathered in Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución, their annual plea for justice carried a renewed sense of optimism. The Court of Instruction No. 3 of Orihuela has reopened the case, which had been archived for three years due to a lack of evidence.

At the forefront of the demonstration was Henry’s mother, Gina Marín, who expressed gratitude to the judge for reopening the investigation and responding to her lawyer’s petitions. Marín has consistently pointed to Henry’s Icelandic flatmate as the primary suspect in her son’s disappearance. The two shared a home in the Las Mimosas housing estate but were reportedly on the verge of parting ways, with Henry planning to return to live with his mother and brother.

Events Leading to the Disappearance

On the night of Henry’s disappearance, a confrontation occurred between him and his flatmate, a fact corroborated by witnesses and video recordings. Witnesses reported that Henry left the house following the argument, but not before sustaining blows to the head from his flatmate, described by Marín as sounding “like firecrackers.” What happened after Henry left the flat remains a mystery.

The Icelandic man, who has continued to live in Orihuela Costa, was summoned to testify in court last December but failed to appear. According to Marín, the judge is preparing to issue an arrest warrant. “Unfortunately however, we do not know where he is,” she stated, underscoring the urgency of the investigation.

New Clues and Renewed Investigation

The case was reopened following the emergence of new evidence, which Marín hopes will identify the person responsible for her son’s disappearance. While the family remains discreet about details of the investigation, they have confirmed that authorities are revisiting the house where Henry lived.

In the early days of the investigation, the Icelandic flatmate and others present at the New Year’s Eve gathering were questioned by police. Marín alleges that these individuals coordinated their statements beforehand via mobile phones, aligning their accounts to present a unified version of events.

Frustration with Authorities

Over the past six years, Henry’s family has openly criticised the Guardia Civil for what they perceive as inadequate efforts to resolve the case. This frustration is compounded by the tragic irony of Henry’s aspirations to join the Guardia Civil.

While balancing high school studies at Orihuela Costa Institute with work at his mother’s hair salon, he dreamed of serving in law enforcement—a goal he never got the chance to fulfil.

Community Support and Unanswered Questions

The reopening of the case has reignited solidarity within the Orihuela Costa community, which rallied around Henry’s family in the wake of his disappearance. Yet, lingering questions remain: What transpired after Henry left his home? What role did his flatmate and others at the party play in the events of that night?

Only time, and potentially the testimony of the Icelandic man, can provide the answers. For now, the family and community hold on to the hope that justice will finally be served and that the truth about Henry Alejandro Jiménez’s disappearance will at last be established.

