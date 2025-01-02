Alicante Tourism Flourishes in 2024: Record Visitors and Strong Growth





Alicante province wrapped up 2024 with a robust tourism performance, showcasing resilience and consistent growth throughout the year. Both coastal and inland areas enjoyed high demand, culminating in strong occupancy rates that underscored the region’s appeal.

Strong Year-End Occupancy Rates

For New Year’s Eve, the Costa Blanca recorded occupancy rates exceeding 80%, a slight dip from the previous year when the holiday fell on a Monday. Despite this, the outcome was a resounding success for local hotels and businesses. Inland accommodations performed exceptionally well, achieving a 74% occupancy rate—9 percentage points above the national average.

Mayte García, General Secretary of the hotel association Hosbec, highlighted the stability of coastal tourism, with average occupancy rates around 80% in many destinations. She credited returning visitors’ loyalty and the ongoing enhancements by local establishments to their services and offerings for this success.

Inland and Coastal Tourism Thrive

While coastal areas continued to attract large numbers of visitors, inland regions also ended the year on a high note. According to Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, inland accommodations reported strong demand, supported by favourable reviews from local organizations and tourism experts. Across the Valencian Community, coastal bookings remained steady at 75% occupancy, while inland areas reported only a slight dip of one percentage point. Valencia City achieved a solid 64% occupancy during the festive season.

A Testament to Quality and Sustainability

Marián Cano, Regional Minister for Innovation, Industry, Trade, and Tourism, expressed gratitude for the tourism sector’s dedication in 2024. She emphasized how the region’s focus on sustainable, high-quality, and diverse tourism products has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for domestic and international travellers alike.

Historic Milestones in Tourism

The Valencian Community celebrated a record-breaking year in 2024, welcoming over 10 million international visitors between January and October—a 16.3% increase compared to 2023. These tourists spent more than €13 billion, marking a remarkable 23.1% growth in revenue year-over-year.

Growth at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport played a pivotal role in the region’s tourism success. It experienced significant passenger growth in 2024, reinforcing its position as one of Spain’s fastest-growing airports. Additionally, its expanding role as a cargo hub highlights its importance in the region’s tourism infrastructure, further enhancing Alicante’s appeal as a thriving tourist destination.

Looking Ahead

The achievements of 2024 underline Alicante’s position as a tourism powerhouse, driven by its diverse offerings and commitment to sustainability. As the region continues to build on this momentum, 2025 promises even greater opportunities for growth and innovation in the tourism sector.