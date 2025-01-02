Controversial vote in San Miguel allows construction of Eight-seven storey apartment blocks





The San Miguel de Salinas City Council has approved changes to the SUS-A Los Invernaderos urban development plan, permitting the construction of eight seven-story buildings in place of previously planned three-story blocks with attics. The amendment increases the project’s potential to accommodate over 2,000 additional homes, significantly altering the local landscape near the CV-95.

Controversy Surrounding the Vote

The council’s decision came during an extraordinary plenary session held amidst the holiday season, with several notable absences: two opposition councillors from the PP and Vox, both of whom work for the developer’s material supplier, and IU councillor Bienvenida Campillo, who was reportedly on a trip. Campillo’s absence was pivotal, as her opposition to the plan would have stalled its approval.

Residents’ Concerns

Local residents and the San Miguel Neighbourhood Association have raised objections, citing fears of overcrowding, insufficient infrastructure, and environmental risks. The development is projected to increase the town’s population by over 6,000, straining existing services like healthcare and education. Residents are also concerned about the area’s vulnerability to flooding, especially after the 2019 DANA event.

Political and Procedural Issues

The PSOE, which supports the plan, defended it as a job creation initiative, while opposition members criticised the rushed process, with over 300 documents provided only days before the vote. Calls to delay the decision were dismissed, and the session concluded with approval backed by PSOE and Vox councillors.

Developer’s Justifications

The developer argues that the modifications transfer building capacity without increasing the overall square meterage, focusing instead on smaller, high-rise apartments suited for the tourist market. Critics, however, view the changes as favouring developers’ financial gains while potentially compromising residents’ quality of life.

Next Steps

The approved modifications will allow construction to proceed, but residents continue to push for assurances regarding infrastructure and environmental safeguards. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between urban expansion and community welfare in San Miguel de Salinas.