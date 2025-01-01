



A fire broke out on New Year’s Day at around 10 a.m. on the second floor of a building on Calle Miguel Ortega, in the centre of Rojales, leaving five people injured due to smoke inhalation. Among the injured were two local police officers who heroically rescued a 51-year-old woman refusing to leave her home.

Emergency services, including a SAMU medical vehicle and two Basic Life Support units, responded promptly. A 38-year-old man was taken to Torrevieja University Hospital, while the 51-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were transported there via basic support vehicles. The two officers, aged 33 and 30, were treated at the private Quirón Hospital in Torrevieja.

Firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade and Civil Guard officers from Almoradí also attended the scene. Mayor Antonio Pérez praised the police for their life-risking intervention, which prevented a more tragic outcome.

The blaze, which caused significant flames and a thick cloud of smoke, forced evacuations from the building. Residents and those affected were temporarily sheltered and treated at the Casa del Pueblo, an adjacent community hall.