



The Ministry of Industry has authorised a 3.15 MW solar plant in Santa Pola in the district of Valverde, which has now obtained the regional green light.

The project, ‘FV Valverde Bajo’, presented by the company Univergy ES SPC 11, will occupy 35,400 square metres, with 4,984 photovoltaic modules. The company will invest 1.5 million euro.

The company registered the initiative in February 2021 and now it has obtained the regional permit, therefore leaving the definitive construction licence issuing to Santa Pola Council to be able to materialise the infrastructure.

The promoter has expressly requested to obtain the enabling titles for the occupation of forests managed by the Generalitat and for affecting the project’s livestock trails. In fact, the plots where the actions will be carried out are affected by forest land, with a moderate potential risk of erosion.

A part of the surface where the photovoltaic solar plant is intended to be installed is within the terrestrial territorial corridor, one of the exclusion criteria, and another part of the plant is on a surface with a slope greater than recommended, which is why it has been excluded. The initiative received two rejected allegations, one from the Association of Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands (Ahsa) and another from a natural person.

Now, to validate the action, the sectoral reports have established corrective measures for its development. For example, to minimise the effects on fauna and avoid the collision of birds against the fence of the solar plant, especially for the birds present in the area, plates must be placed on the fence, which will be a hunting mesh. And the environmental monitoring plan must include monitoring of birds and bats. The installation of nest boxes for birds and spotters is recommended to attract the presence of nocturnal raptors in the area.