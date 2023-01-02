



Former Calpe star Tony Slater dies of cancer aged 86

Former Calpe resident Tony Slater has sadly passed away from cancer in his home city Preston, Lancashire, aged 86.

Tony, proprietor of Calpe Rock Shop, was diagnosed with cancer in August and underwent chemotherapy treatment.

Sharron Mulvaney said: “Our greatest showman took his final bow on December 30 and we are all totally devastated. “We read him all the messages that had been sent and told him how much he was loved by so many.”

It was announced on December 22, that Tony was very unwell, with secondary cancer on his brain, which was untreatable. “The medical team tried to keep him comfortable. I know that he was loved by so many and that they will have lots of memories with him.

“He was very confused at times, but did have some moments of knowing us and understanding what was happening. Messages sent were shared with him,” said Sharron.

Born on May 21, 1936, fellow Prestonion Tony was busy raising funds for charity right up to his passing, with the Cabaret and Disco in aid of Operation Smile on January 21, 2023.

The event is to raise funds for 300 people to have operations to make childrens lives better.

During his career as an entertainer Tony met many stars, and was a close friend of former England and Preston North End late legend Sir Tom Finney.

One fundraising event he was at the forefront was the Mamma Mania in 2021, dedicated to the NHS staff for their work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

*Click link to remember what an amazing man Tony Slater was: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RtVdrQ6VFPc