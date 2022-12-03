



Things to Know Before Getting Engagement Ring

Do you know the average cost of an engagement ring in the United States? The answer is about $6,500.

If you break things down by state, you’ll see that the average for Utah is $3,518 — the lowest average cost in the country — and the average for California is $10,241 — the highest average cost in the country. So, a lot depends on which part of the country you call home.

Are you on the verge of popping the question to your significant other? If so, you’ll first want to get the engagement ring. But how do you get the right one for the special occasion?

Before buying an engagement ring for your significant other, here are some things to consider.

Consider Budget

The first thing you need to do is consider your budget. It’s good to know how much the average person in your state pays. But at the end of the day, you get to choose your budget. Do some research to see what engagement rings go for in your neck of the woods and set a realistic budget. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a nice engagement ring. But you’ll nonetheless want to get a really nice one to commemorate the special occasion.

Consider Clarity, Cut, Carat, and Color

Have you ever heard of the four Cs? As the sub-heading shows, they refer to color, cut, carat, and clarity. Diamonds, whether natural or lab grown, are graded based on these four areas. The higher they rank on these four categories, the more valuable the diamonds in question are.

Do you want to get a great diamond ring at a discount? Buy a lab grown diamond ring. They’re less expensive than natural diamonds. But don’t take that to mean that lab grown diamonds aren’t real diamonds.

Lab grown diamonds and mined diamonds are both diamonds. The former are created in the lab and the latter in the earth. It’s just that laboratory grown diamonds are cheaper to produce than the cost associated with mining diamonds from the ground.

Consider Your Options

Do you know what type of wedding rings you want? Unless you’re absolutely certain about what you want, you’ll need to explore your options. Check out websites to see the various types of diamonds and precious stones, the styles, the sizes, and the price points. Even if you head into the process reasonably sure about what you want, it still pays to have an open mind. That way, you can make an informed choice and get the right wedding rings for you and your significant other.

Consider the Setting

If you’re thinking of getting emerald cut engagement rings, you won’t only want to think about the emerald smack dab in the middle of the rings. You’ll also want to consider the hardware securing the emeralds in place. There are different types of settings. If you’re unsure about which to choose, go with what looks best visually speaking. You can also ask the vendor for advice. There is no right or wrong answer. It’s really what you think looks best with your rings.

First the Engagement Rings and Then the Wedding Rings

These are some of the things you’ll want to keep in mind when looking for engagement rings. While searching for the right ones can be exciting, it can also be a tad stressful if your not sure what direction to take. But the tips above will lead you in the right direction.

Consider your options and your budget to make an informed decision. After you get through the process of getting engagement rings, you’ll soon be at it again. It won’t be long before you need to start the process of finding the right wedding rings for you and your spouse-to-be.