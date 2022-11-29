



Although Pin the Tail on the Donkey and piñatas may come to mind when thinking of party games, many other options are also available. These suggestions for party games should help to ensure that everyone has a good time at your shindig.

These adult party games will keep your guests engaged, having fun, and laughing throughout the event. They won’t forget this celebration in a hurry, and that’s for sure! Check out the following blend of traditional and unique party games to help you get your party started!

Cards Against Humanity

You’ll laugh out loud as you play this risque card game as players compete to be the most inappropriate. Each round, one player reads from a black card a fill-in-the-blank question, and the other players respond with the funniest white card they can think of.

The player then assumes the role of judge and selects their favorite answer. This cult game, also known as, “The party game for horrible people,” is sure to make your party guests laugh, and there’s even a family edition if you want something a little more toned-down, if still very cheeky!

Pictionary

You’ll need paper, pens, or markers for this version of charades, which is geared more toward adults. First you draw hints to help your team members guess the word or phrase. Then everyone must write down what they believe the word or phrase to be, and you can compare responses at the end.

Drop A Hint

Divide your group into two teams, each with four or more members. The opposite team will watch as only one team plays at once. Then one person assumes the role of the guesser, and the other three collaborate to get their teammate to guess using one word at a time. This can be really funny when the people giving the hints are on different pages! One of our all-time favorite adult party games.

Apples to Apples

Apples to Apples is a cult classic, and a must for every party or get-together with friends and family. All you need are the cards and a sharp mind for absurd comparisons! It’s the perfect game for groups of four to ten players as it doesn’t require much room, and it’s also very easy to play.

A single person is chosen to serve as the judge and has complete control. The judge shows the other players a green card to start the game, and they choose from their hands of red cards one that best describes the green card. The trick is to make the analogy as humorous as possible so that the judge chooses your card. The player with the most green cards at the end of the game wins.

Mirror Charades

Similar to charades, except two participants get up as opposed to one. One individual mimes secretly while the other person copies them, and everyone else tries to guess what they’re portraying. It’s surprising how difficult this version actually is!

Junk in the Trunk

Every participant must fasten a small cardboard box or a box of tissues to their waist. Small balls or ping pong balls should be placed inside this box, with a small aperture. This indoor party game has a very straightforward objective: the player who removes the most balls from the box, or all the balls in the shortest time wins. But keep in mind that as the box is fastened to your waist, you’ll need to shake and twist your derriere to pull this off!

Blind Artist

Players should be paired up and seated back-to-back. One participant has an image in their possession, and the other has a sheet of blank paper and a pen or pencil. Without using words that might reveal the image, the player with the picture describes it.

The depicted image is drawn by the opposing player. Drawers display their pictures after a predetermined period, usually to a lot of laughter!