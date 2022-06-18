



Royal Ascot Changingoftheguard 427-1 five-horse fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator!

By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Changingoftheguard completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 427-1 five-horse accumulator at Royal Ascot 2022 on Day 4 of the five day meeting on Friday.

Changingoftheguard, fifth in this year’s Derby at Epsom 13 days ago, ridden by Ryan Moore, gained a photo finish short head verdict over Grand Alliance (10-1), with Lysander (15-2) third, to collect the £142,059 winner’s purse.

The win was O’Brien’s 899th Group race winner, worldwide: “I’m so privileged to be working with these horses,” said quiet, mild-mannered O’Brien.

Moore said: “He wasn’t at his best today – but he kept going – and I needed a bit of help.

“He’s a very honest horse who just gallops and he could have done with a bit of company.”

Changingoftheguard was fromthehorsesmouth.info 11th winning tip of the Royal Ascot 2022 meeting.

Meditate 5-2, Perfect Power 7-2, Inspiral 15-8, Heredia 7-2, and Changingoftheguard 11-10, returned a 427-1 accumulator. A Canadian bet 5 horses (26 bets) returned £1,616.73.

