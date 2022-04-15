



Saturday Previews news and tips Newbury

Angel Bleu to land G3 Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Newbury stage three Group 3 races on Saturday, including the Dubai Stakes, and Watership Down Stakes on the seven racecard meeting.

Ralph Beckett-trained Angel Bleu (3.00) is tipped to land the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes over 7 furlongs to bag the £45,000 winner’s purse.

Angel Bleu was noted when following up his Group 2 Vintage Stakes win with a brace of international Group 1 victories.

Noted is 2021 Middle Park winner Richard Fahey trained three-year-old Perfect Power, winner of two Group 1 races last season, who also goes to post in preparation for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, with Christophe Soumillon up.

Richard Hannon-trained Group 2 winner Lusail, with Frankie Dettori in the saddle, and stablemate Gubbass, last year’s Super Sprint winner, Flaming Rib, trained by Hugo Palmer and Stan Moore trained The Wizard Of Eye also go to post.

Harry and Roger Charlton trained Jumbly (2.25) who finished runner-up to Cachet in the 2021 Rockfel Stakes, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

Noted is Grade 1 Natalma Stakes winner Wild Beauty, fifth behind Qipco 1,000 Guineas favourite Inspiral in the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile last season, is ridden by in-form jockey William Buick.

My Mate Ted (4.10) is tipped each-way in the Division 1 Maiden Stakes, with Marcus Tregoning trained Nawras noted.

Chef De Partie (4.45) is tipped each-way in Division 2 of the Maiden Stakes, with Andrew Balding debutant Zabeir noted.

Group 3 Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes 7 furlongs

Angel Bleu Frankie Dettori

Flaming Rib James Doyle

Gubbass Ryan Moore

Lusail Pat Dobbs

Perfect Power Christophe Soumillon

The Wizard Of Eye John Egan

Musselburgh feature the Class 3 Betway Queen’s Cup Heritage Handicap and the Class 2 Betway Holyrood Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Newbury fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Max Vega. 2.25 Jumbly (ew). 3.00 Angel Bleu. 3.35 Saleymm (ew). 4.10 My Mate Ted (ew). 4.45 Chef De Partie (ew). 5.20 Lionel (ew). 5.55 Carp Kid (ew).

Haydock Park – Isolate tipped each-way in Middle Distance Chase

Haydock Park stage a seven racecard meeting featuring the Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap, and Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap.

Isolate (2.44) trained by Alan King and ridden by Tom Cannon is tipped each-way in the Middle Distance Chase.

Dan Skelton trained Destrier (3.19) with Harry Skelton up, is tipped each-way in the Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final.

Haydock Park fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.09 Ume Drop (ew). 2.44 Isolate (ew). 3.19 Destrier (ew). 3.52 Kap Auteuil (ew). 4.29 Steinkraus (ew). 5.01 Molly Carew (ew). 5.34 Sigurd (ew).

Carlisle – Ravens Return tipped to win Jolly Boys Outing

Carlisle stage a seven racecard meeting featuring the C3 APD Anniversary Handicap Chase, and C3 John Roberts Wills Memorial Handicap hurdle.

Chris Gordon trained The Ravens Return (1.09) is tipped to win the Fantails Jolly Boys Outing Jockeys Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Carlisle fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.09 The Ravens Return. 1.44 Just Call Me Al. 2.19 Palm Beach. 2.54 Slanelough. 3.29 Schalke. 4.04 Cracking Find. 4.39 Thomas Granmer (ew).

Nottingham – Alston duo Boudica Bay and Gabriella’s Spirit noted

Nottingham stage a six racecard evening meeting featuring the Class 4 Ronaldinho’s 70th Birthday Handicap over 1 mile.

Eric Alston saddles two runners at Nottingham in Boudica Bay (5.07) tipped each-way priced at 12-1.

Jason Hart is booked to ride Alston trained Gabriella’s Spirit (7.45) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info priced at 14-1, noted when third in a C4 over 6f at Haydock in 2021.

Nottingham fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.07 Boudica Bay (ew). 5.40 Cross Stitch. 6.15 Gaius. 6.45 Gangway (ew). 7.15 Imperial Command (ew). 7.45 Gabriella’s Spirit (ew).

Musselburgh – Atrium tipped in Betway Rowley Mile

Charlie Fellowes trained Atrium (1.32) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C3 Betway Rowley Mile Handicap over 1 Mile, with Danny Tudhope in the saddle.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Sir Rumi (3.14) is tipped each-way in the Class 2 Betway Queen’s Cup (Heritage Handicap) over 1m 5f, under Rossa Ryan.

Explicit (3.47) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Connor Beasley is tipped to land the Class 4 Betway EBF Novices Stakes over 5 furlongs.

Musselburgh fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.32 Atrium (ew). 2.04 Gobi Sunset (ew). 2.39 Zarzyni (ew). 3.14 Sir Rumi (ew). 3.47 Explicit. 4.22 The Thin Blue Line (ew). 4.57 Kats Bob (ew).

The post Saturday Racing Previews news and tips – Newbury, Musselburgh, Haydock Park, Carlisle, Nottingham appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.