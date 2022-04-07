Pilar to Celebrate Sevillanas Fair in May





The Councillor for Fiestas in Pilar de la Horadada, Susi Sánchez, has announced that the ninth edition of the traditional sevillanas fair will be held from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 May at the Municipal Fairgrounds.

A total of 30 booths will form the Real de la Feria, with restaurants, associations and clubs all taking part in the event.

On Thursday the 5th at 9:30 p.m., the opening of the Fair will take place with the lighting of lights and fireworks, then the jury will visit the booths participating in the Decoration Contest. Next, the “Madrina de la Feria 2022” will be presented, the Nadia Marquez flamenco school will perform, and at 12:00 p.m. the Salve Rociera will be sung.

From Friday to Sunday, the Fairgrounds will be open in the morning and afternoon, and there will be a tour of carriages and horses through the Real de la Feria at different times of the day. In addition, there will be monitors and children’s activities.

On Friday night, the flamenco group La Amistad from Pinar de Campoverde, directed by Paqui Samper Navarro, and Antonio Cuerva’s flamenco dance academy will perform. Afterwards, there will be performances by the flamenco group “Alandra” and a copla night with “Voces de España” by Manolo Escobar and Isabel Pantoja. And like every night, at midnight, the Salve Rociera will be sung.