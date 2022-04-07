



The Regulatory Council of the PGI Jijona and Turrón de Alicante and the nougat makers Antiu Xixona, El Artesano and Enrique Garrigós Monerris, are doing their bit for the war effort with the donation of 4,500 kilos of nougat destined for Ukraine.

The general secretary of the Regulatory Council, Federico Moncunill, highlights that the turrón sector is an industry deeply rooted in the territory and is well aware that currently any type of help is more than necessary to try to alleviate the difficult situation the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are experiencing.

“Our companies are doing their bit through these turrón donations with which we want to help cover part of the food needs of a population that is suffering the ravages of war,” says Moncunill.

In total, the amount equivalent to nine pallets of nougat has been collected and delivered, which means more than 22,500 tablets and 4,500 kilos. Turrón shipments to the Ukrainian territory have been made through the Association of Ukrainians of Torrevieja and Solidarity Gastronomic Alicante.

The Regulatory Council of the PGI Jijona and Turrón de Alicante is the body responsible for ensuring compliance with all the requirements that are required for the manufacture of turrón from Jijona and turrón from Alicante to belong to the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). It is also responsible for the promotion and quality control of these products made in the municipality of Jijona itself.

Both the Regulatory Council and the companies promoting this solidarity campaign are today at the Feria Alimentaria 2022 food fair, which is being held until April 7 in Barcelona. This event is one of the main international showcases for professionals in the food and beverage industry.