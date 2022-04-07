



Following an initial trial in the municipality, from Tuesday 26 April, a new collection route for the brown bin will start operating in Elche from Monday to Sunday in a network of 70 entities, considered large organic producers.

In this extension of the waste collection plan, schools, food markets, restaurants and hospitals will be included, as well as residences for the elderly, the airport and sports facilities with canteens.

The town hall explains that food remains such as fruit skins, fish bones, plants, eggshells and organic waste should be deposited in the brown container, along with used napkins and kitchen paper. With these items they are able to make compost, biowaste that can be used as fertiliser and even as an energy generator.

The collection will be carried out through containers with a capacity of 2,000 kilos, with the exception of the airport, which due to its characteristics will have its own compactor, as explained by Héctor Díez, Councillor for Cleaning at the Elche City Council.

This new route made up of large producers of organic waste adds to the implementation, as a pilot, to the fifth container in the Plá neighbourhood.

There, the organic fraction has been developing since the beginning of March and since that date around 50,000 kilos of this type of waste have been collected, at an average rate of 1.5 tons per day.

The Councillor for Cleaning explained that future organic collection routes in Elche will be implemented after the summer. The areas to which the brown container will arrive from September will be Carrús Oeste and Pont Nou-Poeta Miguel Hernández, in the city, while the organic collection will arrive in Camp d’Elx through the districts of Torrellano and El Altet.