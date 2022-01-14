



The Australian government overturns the court’s decision that released the tennis player earlier in

The Australian government has cancelled Novak Djokovic ‘s visa for the second time this Friday, claiming that the world’s number one tennis player, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, may pose a risk to the community.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa again, after the court overturned an earlier revocation and set him free.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C (3) of the Migration Law to cancel the visa that Mr. Novak Djokovic had for reasons of health and good order, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said in a declaration.

The decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke means Djokovic now faces being deported.

However, the 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge to remain in the country.

The men’s tennis number one was scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.