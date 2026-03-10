



A devastating DANA storm unleashed chaos across Orihuela Costa and the wider Vega Baja region today, turning streets into rivers, forcing road closures, and sending emergency services into overdrive.

Authorities report up to 70 litres of rain per square metre in parts of the region, with coastal areas such as La Zenia and Orihuela Costa recording 43 litres in just half an hour. The deluge caused torrents of water to surge down hills and dry riverbeds, threatening homes, schools, and key transport routes.

The Orihuela City Council activated a full emergency monitoring operation early in the morning. Civil Protection councillor Víctor Valverde travelled to the affected areas to assess the scale of the damage and coordinate the municipal teams deployed across the coastline.

“The rain has triggered flash flood incidents typical in sudden storms,” Valverde said, highlighting that underpasses along the N-332, particularly at Playa Flamenca, were heavily impacted. Steep streets leading down to the sea quickly transformed into fast-moving muddy streams, endangering motorists and pedestrians alike.

Widespread Flooding and Road Disruptions

The storm forced the closure of several key roads, including the CV-940 and the CV-941 between San Miguel de Salinas, Los Montesinos and Blue Hills (main image), as floodwaters spilled across farmland and low-lying streets. Retention basins designed to control stormwater, including the Doña Inés basin in Torrevieja and the larger La Hoya basin, which can hold 40,000 cubic metres, reached full capacity and overflowed.

The surging water inundated streets such as Calle Joaquín García and caused temporary traffic disruptions across Torrevieja, Ciudad Quesada, and Pilar de la Horadada, where Avenida de la Venta had to be closed.

Local authorities urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas and advised parents and staff to take alternative routes to Mediterráneo School in Pilar de la Horadada. Emergency teams were also called to assist stranded motorists, including a driver trapped on Avenida del Mar in La Zenia.

Much of the runoff from the heavy rainfall flows through barrancos and ramblas, dry riverbeds that crisscross Orihuela before reaching the sea. Of particular concern is the Rambla de Río Seco near Mil Palmeras, which is under close observation following a hydrological alert from the Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura.

The warning was issued due to a planned discharge from the Tajo–Segura Transfer canal toward Cartagena after recent rainfall raised water levels. While no significant additional inflows are expected, authorities are keeping a constant watch as a precaution.

Emergency Services Scramble to Contain the Crisis

Municipal services have been mobilised on multiple fronts. Teams from ILDO cleared fallen branches and debris from flooded streets, while ECOPLAN crews transported and installed barriers to restrict access to high-risk areas.

Civil Protection and Local Police cordoned off flood-prone zones to prevent motorists from entering dangerous underpasses and streets. Councillor for the coast Manuel Mestre remained in constant contact with emergency teams on the ground, overseeing operations and monitoring developments.

Weather forecasters have warned that more heavy showers are possible throughout the evening, keeping emergency services on high alert. The storm triggered a yellow warning for heavy rain issued by AEMET and the regional emergency coordination service 112 Comunitat Valenciana, though conditions were expected to improve by mid-afternoon.

Residents on High Alert

The Vega Baja region, which frequently faces flash floods during intense rainfall, has been reminded of the importance of flood awareness. Authorities emphasized that even moderate storms can cause localised flooding in vulnerable areas.

Residents have been urged to stay vigilant, avoid risky streets, and monitor local updates, as emergency teams continue to manage the aftermath of today’s torrential downpour.

The DANA system has left a lasting mark on the Vega Baja today, highlighting both the power of sudden storms and the critical role of emergency services in keeping communities safe during extreme weather events.