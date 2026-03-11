



A widening political scandal over subsidised housing in Alicante has intensified after the city council delayed the launch of an inquiry into the controversial Les Naus development, where dozens of officials, politicians and government-linked figures are now tied to the allocation of protected homes.

The administration led by Luis Barcala has postponed the first meeting of a special municipal investigation committee that was due to examine how apartments at the development in La Condomina were distributed.

The scandal erupted earlier this year after revelations published by Diario Información suggested that numerous public officials and people connected to political institutions had secured homes originally intended for lower-income families.

Inquiry put on hold

City leaders had hoped to begin questioning witnesses this week, but deputy mayor Manuel Villar confirmed the investigation has been pushed back because internal reports into municipal staff involved in the project are still incomplete.

According to Villar, several interviews with employees linked to the development have been delayed, meaning the commission cannot yet begin its work.

“We would have liked to start this week, but we are still waiting for the preliminary reports,” he said, adding that the first meeting could take place once the files are completed.

Senior figures already caught up in the fallout

Even before the inquiry has begun, the scandal has already forced major political consequences.

Several high-profile figures have resigned or stepped aside after it emerged that relatives or associates had obtained apartments in the scheme. Among them were the former urban planning councillor and a senior municipal contracting official.

Inside the city council itself, two municipal architects—Francisco Nieto and Elsa Lloret—have been removed from key responsibilities while the investigation continues.

Nieto has been taken off work connected with drafting Alicante’s future General Plan, while Lloret has been barred from handling any public housing files.

140 subsidised homes at the centre of the storm

At the heart of the controversy is the Les Naus residential complex, a development of around 140 protected homes built under Spain’s VPP (publicly protected housing) scheme in the Playa de San Juan area.

The properties were priced at roughly €200,000 each—well below local market values—making them highly sought after by thousands of applicants seeking affordable housing.

However, investigations and reports suggest many homes were allocated to people with links to city hall, regional government officials, and relatives of political figures, sparking outrage among residents waiting on public housing lists.

Multiple governments now involved

What began as a local controversy has quickly escalated into a major political row involving multiple levels of government.

The case has triggered:

A municipal investigation by Alicante City Council

by Alicante City Council A regional parliamentary probe in the Les Corts Valencianes

in the Les Corts Valencianes A judicial investigation ordered by a judge in Alicante.

The controversy has also reached national politics, with Spain’s housing minister calling for stricter enforcement of housing rules following the revelations.

Pressure mounting on Barcala

Opposition parties and civic groups say the delay in launching the municipal commission only increases suspicion around the case.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents on waiting lists for protected housing have been left asking how homes intended for families with limited incomes ended up in the hands of politicians, civil servants and people connected to government institutions.

For now, the inquiry meant to untangle the Les Naus housing scandal remains stalled—while the number of officials and political figures caught up in the affair continues to grow.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Judge Takes Charge of Alicante Social Housing Scandal

Luxury Flats for Family – Officials Quit as ‘Social Homes’ Scandal Deepens