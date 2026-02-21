



Residents in Elda are being told they’ll now have to travel further for firearms paperwork after the Guardia Civil confirmed the closure of its Arms and Explosives Intervention (IAE) office in the town.

The Elda office will officially close from Monday, 23 February, forcing gun owners and licence holders to deal with neighbouring branches instead. Authorities insist the move is part of a restructuring plan designed to deliver a “more efficient and higher-quality service”.

From now on, all procedures previously handled in Elda will be split between the IAE offices in Elche, San Vicente del Raspeig and Villena, which will take over responsibility for local users.

In an effort to soften the blow, the Guardia Civil has begun sending personalised messages to affected residents—particularly those with urgent paperwork pending, such as licences close to expiry—informing them where and how to complete their procedures.

Officials also reminded the public that appointments are mandatory for all Arms and Explosives procedures. Appointments can be booked by calling 060, and are available at offices across the province, including Alicante city, Alcoy, Benidorm, Denia, Elche, Orihuela, San Vicente del Raspeig, Torrevieja and Villena.

Despite complaints about longer journeys, the Guardia Civil maintains that the reorganisation will ultimately streamline services and reduce delays.