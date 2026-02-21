



Torrevieja Council has approved a project to upgrade, modernise and rationalise bus stops across the municipality as part of the new urban transport service. The initiative reorganises routes, improves accessibility and renews infrastructure, aligning the network with the new line planning while ensuring compliance with regional accessibility and mobility regulations.

The project will be rolled out progressively once the new transport contract is finally awarded, with work beginning alongside the launch of the service. It supports a redesigned public transport model based on new routes, increased frequency and more efficient journey planning. This will involve removing obsolete stops, creating new ones in strategic locations and fully adapting existing stops to current standards.

In total, 181 bus stops will be upgraded across the entire municipality of Torrevieja, including urban centres, residential neighbourhoods, beach areas and surroundings of natural parks. The stops are divided into five types, each tailored to its location and demand, ranging from large, fully equipped stops capable of accommodating two buses at once to simpler information totems in lower-density areas. The most complete stops will include shelters with sun protection, digital passenger information systems, seating, advertising panels and, in selected cases, self-cleaning public toilets.

All interventions will guarantee step-free access, tactile paving, adequate pedestrian space and seamless integration with existing urban infrastructure. The works will also include pavement renewal, curb ramps, underground services, new foundations and the installation of modern canopies and information systems.

Alongside the physical improvements, the new concession will introduce cleaner, non-fossil-fuel vehicles and advanced technology, reinforcing Torrevieja’s commitment to sustainable, accessible and digitally connected urban mobility that better serves residents and visitors alike.