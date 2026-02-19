



Rafal, February 2026 — The municipality of Rafal is set to open its very first dog park on Saturday, 21 February, at 11:00 a.m., marking a milestone for local pet owners. The new facility, located next to the municipal cemetery, has been purpose-built for dogs and their owners and responds directly to long-standing public demand.

Animal Welfare Councillor Víctor García said the project “finally turns a citizen request into reality,” adding that the park has been developed using the town council’s own funds. Final touches are currently being completed to ensure the site is in perfect condition ahead of its official opening.

The dog park aims to improve quality of life for residents and their pets by providing a safe, well-equipped space where dogs can socialise, play and exercise. García said the inauguration is “a project we’ve been eager to share with the people of Rafal,” noting that it has been requested for some time. “We hope it will be enjoyed by everyone who comes with their pets,” he added.

Mayor Manuel Pineda highlighted that, despite its small size, Rafal continues to punch above its weight when it comes to leisure facilities. He pointed to existing infrastructure such as the sports complex and floodable park, now joined by the new dog park, as evidence that the town is becoming a local benchmark for recreational and green spaces.

The opening reinforces Rafal’s commitment to listening to residents and delivering practical projects that meet the community’s everyday needs.