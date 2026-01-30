ASOKA LOVE CONCERT





There’s a wonderful concert about to take place in Orihuela City, Costa Blanca!

On Saturday the 14th of February at 19.00h come and join ASOKA Orihuela for their annual LOVE concert! It’s Valentine’s Day so “love is all around” as Orihuela’s very own animal rescue centre is celebrated in a show that’s full of emotion and incredible songs.

All the songs are sung by an enthusiastic choir and each song is accompanied by beautiful and touching videos showing the work of the rescue and its volunteers and staff.

If you’d like to have tickets, please email donacionparaanimales@gmail.com and they will be held on the door for you. There’s easy parking nearby! If you need parking advice mention that in the email!

Tickets are 5€ and the concert lasts 90 minutes. The venue is La Lonja Concert Hall (Calle Aragon, 03300, Orihuela). It’s next to Telepizza in Plaza San Sebastian.

If you can’t attend but would like to make a donation, please visit www.protectoraoriolana and the ways to donate are on the homepage.