Body Found in La Manga During Search for Missing Wingfoiler





Emergency services recovered the body of a man on Wednesday afternoon in a rocky area at kilometre 15 of La Manga, in the municipality of San Javier. The deceased is believed to be a 73-year-old Belgian national who had been reported missing while practising wingfoiling earlier that day.

The search began after an alert was received by the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre at around 7:00 p.m., reporting that a sportsman had been missing at sea for approximately two hours. Maritime Rescue launched a sea search, supported by the San Javier Local Police, who conducted a land search along the coast between the Tomás Maestre marina and the end of La Manga.

Police later located a yellow wingfoil and red board on the rocks at kilometre 15, matching the description provided by the missing man’s family. Nearby, in an area difficult to access due to strong waves and wind, the body of an unconscious man wearing a white helmet was found.

Adverse sea conditions initially prevented recovery of the body. The Civil Guard later took charge of the operation and the investigation. Although official identification is still pending, the location and equipment found strongly suggest the body is that of the missing wingfoiler.