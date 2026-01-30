Port of Cartagena Ends 2025 as Spain’s Fourth-Busiest Cargo Port





The Port of Cartagena closed 2025 as the fourth busiest port in Spain in terms of total cargo traffic, according to figures released this week by the Port Authority. The port handled 34.39 million tonnes of goods, a 4.3% decrease compared to 2024, but slightly above its own forecasts.

Only the ports of Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona recorded higher cargo volumes, allowing Cartagena to retain its position among the country’s top five ports.

Liquid bulk cargo remained Cartagena’s main activity, exceeding 26 million tonnes and accounting for more than 76% of total traffic. This represented a slight year-on-year increase of 0.3%, placing Cartagena second nationally in this category, behind only the Bay of Algeciras. Solid bulk traffic reached 7.2 million tonnes, a sharp drop of 17.8%, although the port still ranked fourth nationwide. Container traffic was minimal, with just 39,000 tonnes handled, reflecting the port’s limited capacity for this type of cargo.

At national level, Spain’s ports of general interest moved 556.6 million tonnes in 2025, virtually unchanged from the previous year. General cargo reached a historic high of 278.8 million tonnes, despite a slight decline in containerised goods. TEU traffic also set a new record at 18.6 million units, driven by growth in import and export movements.

Liquid bulk traffic across Spanish ports rose by 0.9%, supported by growth in liquefied natural gas and chemical products, while solid bulk declined by 3.4%, mainly due to reduced coal and cereal imports. Passenger traffic increased by 4%, surpassing 42.5 million movements, highlighting the strategic role of ports in national connectivity.