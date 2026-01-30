New Bus Service to Connect Local Towns with Alicante–Elche Airport





A new public bus service will begin operating on February 1, linking the towns of Almoradí, Formentera del Segura, Rojales, Guardamar del Segura and La Marina (San Fulgencio) with Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

The service will be operated by Bus Sigüenza under an emergency contract awarded by the Valencian Government for an initial period of around twelve months. This temporary arrangement is intended to act as a bridge until the definitive public transport concessions, included in the regional transport plan for years, can be formally tendered.

During the winter months, the line will run with three daily departures from the airport, at 10:00, 13:00 and 16:30, and two daily departures from Almoradí, at 7:15 and 11:30. Service frequency is expected to increase during the peak summer season in July and August.

The route responds to strong demand from residents in highly touristic areas such as Rojales, Guardamar del Segura and La Marina, which have a large foreign population. Together, the municipalities served by the line have a combined population of nearly 70,000 inhabitants.

Lower travel costs

Currently, the average taxi fare from towns in the Vega Baja region to Alicante–Elche Airport is around €55 per trip. Until now, the only direct bus connection to the airport was an express service from Torrevieja, operating via the motorway without intermediate stops.

Although official ticket prices for each stop have yet to be confirmed, Bus Sigüenza has indicated that the new bus service will offer a significantly cheaper alternative to taxis, which are also scarce in some of the affected municipalities, including Formentera del Segura and La Marina.

Proposed link to Torrevieja University Hospital

In addition, the Regional Ministry of Infrastructure is working on the creation of another emergency bus route to provide daily transport for Guardamar residents to Torrevieja University Hospital. The municipality had previously offered a service through the Red Cross, but was forced to withdraw it after it was deemed to overlap with routes already under regional concession.

Guardamar’s mayor, José Luis Sáez (PSOE), announced both the launch of the new airport bus line and the plans to establish the hospital connection. The withdrawal of the previous service drew criticism from the local opposition party, the PP, while the governing PSOE argued that the regional administration had warned against duplicating publicly funded transport services.