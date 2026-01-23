Torrevieja, a City of Music and Festivals





Torrevieja positions itself as a destination for major festivals with a powerful musical programme for summer 2026

BIGSOUND, Low Festival and Brilla Torrevieja strengthen the city’s commitment to music as a cultural, tourism and economic driver.

The city presents a diverse, large-scale programme at FITUR, placing it firmly on the national festival circuit.

MADRID (23/01/2026).

The Councillors for Culture and Youth, Antonio Quesada and Domingo Paredes, presented the festivals coming to Torrevieja next summer at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid. Representatives from BIGSOUND, Low Festival and Brilla Torrevieja were also present, outlining their proposals and explaining why they chose Torrevieja as a host city.

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Antonio Pérez, and the Regional Tourism Councillor, Marian Cano, also spoke, highlighting the joint commitment to positioning the city as a leading cultural and musical destination.

Torrevieja takes a decisive step forward in establishing itself as a top-tier cultural and music destination with an ambitious festival programme for summer 2026. For the first time, the city will host major festivals such as Low Festival and BIGSOUND, alongside the already well-established Brilla Torrevieja.

This mix of established festivals and new additions reinforces Torrevieja’s image as a city capable of hosting large-scale musical events, thanks to its infrastructure, organisational experience and tourist appeal. These factors are key to hosting events that attract tens of thousands of attendees and generate significant economic and social returns.

The coincidence of these three festivals in summer 2026 consolidates Torrevieja as a city open to different musical styles and audiences, offering a diverse, high-quality programme with national visibility. This strategy links culture, tourism and economic development, placing Torrevieja firmly on Spain’s major festival circuit.

BIGSOUND: A First Edition with Major Economic and Social Impact

The arrival of BIGSOUND in Torrevieja in 2026 will mark a milestone in the city’s summer music calendar. Its first edition is expected to attract more than 35,000 attendees, with an estimated economic impact of €14 million and the involvement of over 1,300 professionals in organisation, production and related services.

The BIGSOUND audience is young and diverse, with an average age of around 27. Over 50% of attendees are aged between 25 and 36, and 24% are between 18 and 24. Gender distribution is balanced, with 56% women and 44% men, reinforcing its inclusive character.

Each city that hosts BIGSOUND becomes a cultural epicentre for several days. Beyond being a music festival, it drives the local economy, attracts national and international visitors, creates jobs, boosts hospitality and projects the city’s image nationally and internationally.

Low Festival Arrives in Torrevieja

Summer 2026 will also see the arrival of Low Festival in Torrevieja for the first time. One of Spain’s most recognised music events, it strengthens the city’s cultural offering and its appeal as a festival destination.

Low Festival will debut in Torrevieja as a major reference in Spain’s music scene. Its most recent edition attracted 69,000 attendees over three days, a figure expected to be maintained in Torrevieja.

The lineup features over 65 national and international artists, including Kasabian, The Hives, Editors, Dani Fernández, Fangoria, Love of Lesbian and Ultraligera, among others.

The festival runs over three days with four stages, an exclusive VIP area and a highly valued overall venue experience. More than 51.9% of attendees choose Low Festival for the complete experience, highlighting services, security, customer care and comfort.

The average audience age is 36.4, with a balanced gender split (52% women) and strong loyalty: over 51.2% have attended three or more editions. More than 55% of attendees come from outside the province, mainly from Madrid, Alicante, Albacete, Valencia and Murcia.

Economically and tourist-wise, Low Festival is a major driver: over 51% visit the city because of the festival. During their stay, 66% spend in restaurants and bars, 65% enjoy the beaches and 33.6% take part in active tourism. Average spending per attendee exceeds €198.80.

Digitally, the festival generates over 6.4 million impacts, has more than 225,000 social media followers and strong engagement across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, boosting the city’s national visibility.

Brilla Torrevieja Continues to Consolidate

Brilla Torrevieja remains a cornerstone of the city’s music programme and a fully established festival within the local cultural and tourism calendar. Held annually since 2021, it has completed five consecutive editions.

Over the years, it has featured top national and international artists such as Jason Derulo, Luis Fonsi, Camilo, Black Eyed Peas, Sebastián Yatra, Melendi, Lola Índigo, Hombres G and Taburete, among many others.

Across its editions, the festival has attracted over 150,000 attendees and generated an estimated economic impact of €18 million, underlining its importance as a driver for hospitality, retail and services.

A standout feature is its diverse audience, coming from up to 75 countries, thanks to a programme designed for all ages, from children to adults. This generational diversity has helped build a loyal and inclusive audience.

In terms of media and digital reach, Brilla Torrevieja has achieved over 116 million impressions, significantly boosting the city’s international profile.

Brilla Torrevieja is thus consolidated as a strategic festival within the city model, combining music, tourism and culture, and reinforcing Torrevieja’s image as a destination capable of hosting large-scale events with strong economic impact and international projection.

