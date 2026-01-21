Pilar de la Horadada Invests Over €300,000 in Education Support in 2025





The Pilar de la Horadada City Council, through its Department of Education, closed 2025 with an investment of €271,799.94 in educational support for students and schools, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, high-quality public education.

Education Councilor Darío Quesada Ferrer highlighted that the initiatives aim to ensure no student is left behind, supporting learners from early education through higher studies, while recognizing academic excellence.

Key measures included:

Academic Excellence Awards: 12 awards of €200 for primary students and 9 awards of €300 for secondary students, totaling €5,100 , an increase from €800 the previous year .

12 awards of €200 for primary students and 9 awards of €300 for secondary students, totaling , an increase from . Support for Commuting Students: 166 students studying outside Pilar de la Horadada received travel assistance based on distance. Students traveling to Valencia benefit from a dedicated bus service with 20 trips per year , while 2nd-year high school students receive transport to their university entrance exams (PAU) . Total investment: €47,830.69 .

166 students studying outside Pilar de la Horadada received travel assistance based on distance. Students traveling to benefit from a dedicated bus service with , while 2nd-year high school students receive transport to their . Total investment: . Extra-Curricular and Family Support: €76,500.12 was allocated to morning classrooms and extracurricular activities, assisting schools and parent associations while helping families balance work and school schedules.

was allocated to morning classrooms and extracurricular activities, assisting schools and parent associations while helping families balance work and school schedules. Holiday Schools: Christmas, Easter, and summer programs for children aged 3–12 years , with a total investment of €142,369.13 , supporting families during school breaks.

Christmas, Easter, and summer programs for children aged , with a total investment of , supporting families during school breaks. School Maintenance: Over €26,000 spent on minor repairs and maintenance in primary schools, coordinated with the Department of Public Services.

Councilor Quesada emphasized that investing in education is a top priority for the municipality and reflects the city’s commitment to student welfare and family support.