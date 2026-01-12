Benejúzar Town Hall Implements 2.5% Pay Rise for Municipal Staff





The Benejúzar Town Hall has applied the 2.5% salary increase mandated by national legislation for public sector employees, in compliance with the law. The update was reflected in the December payroll, alongside the ordinary salary and the Christmas bonus, benefiting 34 municipal workers.

The increase corresponds to arrears from 2025 and is based on Royal Decree-Law 14/2025 of 2 December 2025 and the Resolution of 3 December 2025 from the Secretary of State for Budgets and Expenditure, which establish the 2.5% raise for public sector personnel. In total, €20,724.63 was paid on 22 December in accordance with current regulations.

Mayor Vicente Cases emphasised the town hall’s efforts to secure the necessary funds and make the retroactive payment effective from January 2025. He acknowledged the economic challenges faced by many local administrations, noting that some municipalities have had to postpone similar payments to later months.

The mayor underlined that this measure reflects the local government’s commitment to municipal staff, responsible management of public resources, and ensuring high-quality public services for citizens. “Supporting our employees is always a priority, as they are key to delivering quality services to the community,” he said.