Torrevieja Council Rolls Out €784K upgrade of Community Sports Facilities





The Torrevieja City Council has approved an urgent programme to renovate several outdoor sports courts across the municipality, with a total investment of €784,188 (VAT included). The works are expected to be completed within four months and aim to improve safety, functionality, and energy efficiency.

The project will upgrade facilities in three key locations:

La Mata Sports Court (Plaza Perfecta Rodríguez) – €143,302

(Plaza Perfecta Rodríguez) – €143,302 Cabo Cervera Sports Court – €294,222

– €294,222 Los Balcones Sports Courts (Plaza Reina de la Sal) – €107,088

Renovations include new anti-vandal hoops and goals, LED lighting and sports projectors, reinforced concrete foundations, perimeter fencing, protective nets, and non-slip sports paint. The initiative targets heavily used community facilities, supporting both informal sports and organised activities.

The council has opted not to include the San Roque sports court in this programme, as its upgrade will be part of a dedicated project under the Integrated Local Action Plan (PAI), potentially financed through EU FEDER funds for 2021–2027.

The works will be tendered via a simplified open procedure to expedite execution. A 12-month warranty period will ensure contractors address any issues following project completion.

Diana Box Alonso, Torrevieja’s Sports Councillor, highlighted the importance of public sports spaces for health, community cohesion, and social integration. She noted that the renovations will “modernise and dignify local sports facilities, heavily used by young people, families, and sports groups.”

With this investment, the council reinforces its commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and improving the quality of life for residents through upgraded public infrastructure.