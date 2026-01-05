Human trafficking network for sexual exploitation dismantled in Torrevieja





A criminal organisation allegedly involved in human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation has been dismantled in Torrevieja, Alicante, following a Civil Guard operation that led to the rescue of nine victims and the arrest of five suspects.

The investigation, known as Operation Torrealba, began in June 2025 after two women filed complaints claiming they were victims of sexual exploitation. The case was taken on by the Women and Minors Unit (EMUME) of the Civil Guard’s Alicante command, which focused its inquiries on a nightclub and a hostel in the town.

Inspections of the premises, carried out with the support of the specialist NGOs Fiet and In Género, both of which fight against prostitution and human trafficking of women in Spain, revealed further potential victims. This discovery accelerated the investigation amid concerns that the women could be moved to other establishments, according to a Civil Guard statement.

At the end of November, officers carried out simultaneous raids and searches at both locations. The operation resulted in the rescue of nine victims, seven of whom were found during the police action, as well as the seizure of electronic devices and documentation.

Five people aged between 22 and 51 were arrested, including the alleged leader of the network and manager of the establishments, several family members, and a security guard employed at the nightclub.

The suspects face charges related to human trafficking, prostitution, and sexual exploitation. After being brought before a judge, they were released under precautionary measures, while the court ordered the closure of both the nightclub and the hostel.

The operation was supported by the Civil Guard’s Citizen Security Unit and the main station in Torrevieja, as well as the two specialist NGOs and the regional labour inspectorate of the Valencian government.