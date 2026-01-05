Mayor Hands Orihuela City Keys to the Three Wise Men





Orihuela, January 5, 2026 – This morning, the Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, welcomed Their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East at the City Hall in a heartwarming ceremony to mark Epiphany (Día de Reyes).

During the event, Mayor Vegara presented Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar with the keys to the city, a symbolic gesture allowing them to enter every home in Orihuela tonight to deliver gifts to children. “This is a very special moment for Orihuela, especially for the little ones. By giving them the keys, we welcome them and make it easier for them to spread joy to every household,” Vegara said.

The Three Wise Men expressed their gratitude for the reception, noting, “With this very special key, we can reach every home in Orihuela. We have a lot of work ahead tonight, but we do it with great joy, thinking of every child.”

After the City Hall ceremony, the Wise Men visited the Teatro Circo de Orihuela, where children had the chance to meet them, hand over their letters, and enjoy a personal moment with Their Majesties.