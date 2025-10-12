Missing Briton in Torrevieja: What We Know About the Disappearance of Marc Tulloch Hewson





Almost four Weeks Missing: Appeal for Volunteers to Help Find Marc Hewson in Torrevieja

The search for missing Briton Marc Tulloch Hewson, 63, has entered its fourth week, with Spanish authorities and local volunteers preparing a new coordinated search operation around Lago Jardin and Los Balcones, near Torrevieja, on Spain’s Costa Blanca. The appeal comes as concerns deepen for the Oxfordshire man, who vanished after leaving Torrevieja Hospital in a confused state.

The new search, organised under the supervision of the Guardia Civil, is scheduled to begin at 9am on Tuesday, October 14, after being postponed due to red weather alerts across the region. Volunteers are being urged to join the effort, which will focus on the wooded and residential areas where Marc was last seen.

According to police, Marc left the hospital in the early hours of September 19. Although he had a valid reason to discharge himself, he was reportedly disoriented and without his medication. His last confirmed sighting was around midday on September 20, when he was seen shirtless, barefoot, and wearing black jogging-style bottoms. Witnesses recall him carrying a large white plastic bag believed to contain glass bottles and seen drinking from a hose pipe near bins in the area.

The Civil Guard confirmed that the search for Marc remains active. Investigations and patrols have concentrated on the Jardín del Mar I, Laguna Salada, and Orihuela Costa districts, where residents have been interviewed and CCTV reviewed. Despite these extensive efforts, no trace of Marc has been found.

In a new development volunteers have now been called for to help search the area around Lago Jardin and Los Balcones where he went missing.

Marc, originally from Wantage, Oxfordshire, has lived on the Costa Blanca with his wife, Catherine, for several years. Friends describe him as “approachable and friendly,” though his family has emphasised he is vulnerable and in need of medication. His disappearance has been widely covered both in UK national media and across Spanish and expat newspapers as well as community social media groups.

A photograph of Marc, shared by Spain’s Interior Ministry, describes him as 1.75 metres tall, weighing around 70 kilograms, with straight blond hair and blue eyes.

His wife Catherine, sister Fiona, and close friends have been leading a tireless campaign to locate him. Fiona Crowther wrote in a Facebook appeal: “Together we can find Marc. You can help us. Please keep looking, sharing, commenting, and spreading the word.” Another friend, Beth Hewerdine, added: “Marc is vulnerable and without his medication — any shares or sightings could really help.”

The timeline of events surrounding Marc’s disappearance remains a mystery. Reports suggest he left home on September 18, was later picked up by an ambulance, and taken to Torrevieja University Hospital for treatment. He was reportedly discharged around 2am the following morning but disappeared before an ambulance arrived to transport him home. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward. A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil stated: “Our investigation into the disappearance of Marc Tulloch Hewson is still ongoing. Every piece of information could be crucial.”

Residents or visitors able to assist in Tuesday’s volunteer search are asked to gather at the designated meeting point near Lago Jardin at 9am. The exact location will be advised and shared by the Guardia Civil on Monday.

Anyone with information about Marc’s whereabouts should contact the Guardia Civil immediately on Tel: 062.

As the fourth week approaches, Marc’s family remain hopeful but increasingly desperate for answers. “We just need to find him and bring him home,” said his wife Catherine. “Please, if you’ve seen anything, tell the police. Don’t assume someone else already has.”