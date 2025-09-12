Why Is Alcohol Still Allowed on Flights and in Airports?





Madrid, Sept. 12, 2025 – Scenes of chaos on board flights are becoming increasingly common: drunk passengers disrupting flights, overwhelmed crew members, and security incidents that sometimes require police intervention. Spanish air traffic controllers have recently highlighted two flights bound for Alicante and Palma where officers had to intervene upon arrival due to unruly passengers. “We shortened their route where possible. Once again, we reiterate our support for crews who, more and more often, face these situations in flight. #SafetyFirst,” the controllers posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Dangerous Mix of Airports and Alcohol

Airports are full of duty-free shops and bars serving alcohol at all hours, while airlines rely on in-flight drink sales as an extra source of revenue. This combination helps explain why alcohol consumption remains normalized as part of the flying experience.

However, an airplane cabin is not a bar. Reduced cabin pressure increases the effects of alcohol, multiplying the risks of violent or disruptive behavior, shouting, or even attempts to open aircraft doors mid-flight. In extreme cases, intoxication can lead to inappropriate sexual behavior onboard.

A Growing Problem

Reports from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) show that incidents involving intoxicated passengers have steadily increased over the past decade. In countries like the UK and Ireland, discussions about restricting alcohol sales in airports and on planes are already underway.

In Spain, however, despite repeated incidents in tourist destinations such as Alicante, Palma, Ibiza, and Málaga, there are still no clear limits. Current regulations focus on punishing misbehaving passengers rather than preventing access to alcohol in the first place.

Safety vs. Profit

Airlines and airports face a dilemma: ensuring passenger safety while maintaining revenue from bars, restaurants, and in-flight sales. Meanwhile, unions and flight crew associations are advocating for change. Proposals include limiting alcohol consumption onboard, banning duty-free alcohol in the cabin, and restricting terminal sales during late-night hours.

The Debate Ahead

Incidents like those on flights to Alicante and Palma are not isolated. More and more pilots, crew, and controllers are speaking out, warning that air safety cannot continue to be compromised by uncontrolled alcohol consumption. The central question remains: how long will it be acceptable to drink freely before boarding a plane?