Orihuela Strengthens Flood Preparedness with CECOPAL Drill on Sixth Anniversary of 2019 DANA





Orihuela, September 12, 2025 – The City of Orihuela conducted a flood emergency drill on Friday under the framework of the Municipal Operational Coordination Center (CECOPAL), coinciding with the sixth anniversary of the devastating 2019 DANA (torrential rain event) that affected the city and the Vega Baja region.

The event, led by Mayor Pepe Vegara, was attended by Juan Carlos Valderrama, Minister of Emergencies and Interior; Alberto Martín, Director General of Coordination for Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Services; Víctor Valverde, Councilor for Emergencies; and representatives from local and regional emergency services, including police, firefighters, Civil Protection, Red Cross, Hospital Vega Baja, and other key agencies.

Mayor Vegara highlighted the importance of preparation, stating, “Prevention saves lives. While we hope never to have to activate these protocols, it is essential to have them ready to protect our citizens.”

Improvements and Preparedness Measures

Over the past year, Orihuela has strengthened its flood response capabilities through several initiatives:

Installation of meteorological stations in collaboration with MeteOrihuela.

in collaboration with MeteOrihuela. Participation in the European Together project with the University of Alicante.

with the University of Alicante. Acquisition of the CAM building as CECOPAL headquarters.

as CECOPAL headquarters. Implementation of a flood scenario modeling system developed by municipal engineers.

developed by municipal engineers. Direct access to the Automatic Hydrological Information System of the Segura River Basin Authority (CHS).

Additionally, updates were provided on riverbeds, ramblas, Hospital Vega Baja, and coordination with environmental and water authorities.

The Drill

The exercise simulated torrential rainfall in the Vega Alta del Segura, triggering a red alert in Murcia and an orange alert on the southern Alicante coast. CECOPAL coordinated responses to incidents including power outages, debris on riverbeds, fallen masonry, ruptured water pipelines, and road closures on the CV-91, CV-925, and CV-930. The drill also included a simulated river embankment breach, prompting preventive evacuations and the opening of a shelter at Colegio de Desamparados, where the Red Cross and Civil Protection attended to 30 residents.

During the event, the mayor announced the acquisition of land on the CV-930 for a new fire station, valued at over €300,000, to strengthen municipal emergency response capabilities.

Statements from the Minister of Emergencies

Minister Valderrama emphasized that rehearsing municipal risk plans is essential to reinforce flood response. He praised Orihuela’s drill as a model of how cities should maintain updated and active civil protection plans, ensuring coordinated and rapid action in real emergencies. He highlighted collaboration between the Generalitat and municipalities as key to improving emergency response.

Valderrama also referenced a guideline of recommendations sent to municipalities to establish preventive measures during adverse weather pre-emergencies.

An Example for Others

Orihuela, a municipality at high risk of flooding, is regarded as a “model to follow” due to its commitment to preparedness. Councilor Valverde noted that while local prevention campaigns in schools are advancing, the city still depends on critical hydraulic infrastructure projects—such as the Rambla de Abanilla channeling and river conditioning—under the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which remain incomplete six years after the 2019 DANA. These projects are essential to prevent similar impacts in future events.