Controversy as Torrevieja Approves Waste Tax Increase





The Torrevieja Council has finalised the approval of a waste tax increase, set to take effect on January 1. The measure, passed exclusively with votes from the ruling Popular Party (PP), faced opposition from PSOE, Vox, and Sueña Torrevieja.

The tax adjustment aligns with state regulations based on European directives to implement a “pay-per-generation” model, incentivising recycling and covering the full cost of waste collection, transport, and treatment.

Currently, residents’ payments cover only 38% of these costs, necessitating more than doubling the rate. The PP proposed zoning the tax increase, meaning urban areas will see smaller hikes compared to suburban zones like La Mata, prompting criticism of unequal treatment.

Amendments from opposition parties, including discounts for vulnerable groups and large families, were rejected.

Sueña Torrevieja leader Pablo Samper criticised the zoning as “unfair” and proposed delaying implementation until April 1, aligning with national deadlines. Vox advocated linking the tax to water consumption, and PSOE’s Bárbara Soler challenged claims that the increase stemmed from national policies, citing the cost of a 2022 rubbish collection contract with Acciona at €25 million annually.

In the same session, new Plenary Regulations were approved, reducing questions and requests from opposition councillors. PSOE and Sueña Torrevieja criticised the changes, accusing the government of limiting public participation and debate. PSOE plans to challenge the regulations in court, arguing they stifle opposition voices.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón slightly amended the original regulation proposal to preserve opposition speaking rights but upheld the majority of changes, further intensifying the contentious political atmosphere in Torrevieja.