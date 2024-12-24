



The Department of Tourism has announced its January lineup of guided tours, offering a diverse selection of routes that blend history, culture, nature, and local traditions, with a special emphasis on the festive holiday spirit.

A Christmas Walk Among Nativity Scenes

One of the highlights is the “Christmas Walk Among Nativity Scenes” on January 2. Participants will visit some of Orihuela’s most iconic nativity displays, starting at the cloister of the Franciscan Fathers’ Convent.

The tour continues to the Nativity Scene Museum, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate, and the Church of Santiago, concluding at the Neapolitan nativity display in the Episcopal Palace and the municipal nativity scene. This route offers a unique way to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere surrounded by Orihuela’s artistic and religious heritage.

Exploring Nature in Orihuela Costa

Orihuela Costa will host two nature-focused routes highlighting the area’s natural beauty:

“Hiking in Punta Prima” (January 3): A coastal walk from the old customs barracks to the remnants of a Civil War anti-aircraft battery, ending at Cala Mosca with its crystal-clear waters and small cliffs.

“Aguamarina” (January 18): Starting at Cabo Roig beach, this route explores the Mediterranean flora of Aguamarina, including rare species like the Cat’s Head Sandwort. Visitors will also discover a fossil beach with marine remains dating back 125,000 years.

Cultural Routes

January also features a variety of cultural routes that delve into Orihuela’s rich history and art:

“Mill of the City and Ecological Garden” (January 7):

A 5-km journey along the river to the historic Mill of the City, followed by a visit to a municipal ecological garden showcasing sustainable farming practices.

“Climb to the Castle” (January 4):

A tour of Visigothic Orihuela that culminates at the castle summit with panoramic city views.

“Teatro Circo and Casino” (January 6):

A modernist route through Orihuela’s architectural gems.

“The Palm Grove and San Antón” (January 15):

A tour of the Palm Grove Interpretation Centre, followed by a visit to the San Antón neighbourhood, known for its hermitage and local legends.

“Discover Orihuela and Its Cultural Legacy” (January 25):

A comprehensive tour of Orihuela’s key monuments, exploring its architectural evolution from medieval times to the Baroque period.

“Velázquez and the 17th Century at the Museum of Sacred Art” (January 26):

A closer look at Baroque art, featuring works by Pedro Orrente and Matthias Storm, with a focus on Velázquez’s The Temptation of Saint Thomas Aquinas.

Reservations

Weekly routes are available throughout January. To book, visit www.orihuelaturistica.es or contact via WhatsApp at 673 836 385.