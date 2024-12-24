Torrevieja Port to get New Dry Dock





The Generalitat has said that it plans to tender the inner sheltered dock of the western breakwater at the Port of Torrevieja as a dry dock, catering to the city’s three marinas and over 2,000 mooring points.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón confirmed this initiative, which marks the regional administration’s second attempt to utilise the 44,000 m² esplanade and its adjacent waters after a similar effort in 2021 by the Consell del Botànic failed to materialise.

Originally built in 2007 to house the fishing fleet and a fish market, the Muelle de la Sal area will now serve small- and medium-sized vessels, enhancing the local nautical leisure industry. Businesses operating in the Real Club Náutico and Marina Internacional will be able to bid for space in a better-equipped facility to expand their boat maintenance services.

The Generalitat’s 2018 delimitation of port areas excluded dry dock activities at Marina Salinas and the Real Club Náutico in their current locations. Meanwhile, the City Council has been authorised to use 10,000 m² of the Marina Internacional shipyard for an open-air auditorium. This space will host the International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition as part of the Eras de la Sal rehabilitation project.

The existing dry dock concession at Marina Internacional, in place since 2017, has been annually extended. However, Generalitat President Carlos Mazón has told the City Council that a formal administrative concession will be granted by early 2025.

Plans for a new perimeter wall around the Eras de la Sal were scrapped due to high costs and the likelihood of demolition. Security issues at the site remain under scrutiny, particularly following recent criminal incidents. As part of the rehabilitation project, the Salinas Business Group building will be demolished to resolve longstanding safety concerns.